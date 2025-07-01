Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU Council Turning Supply Chain Law into Window Dressing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh Federation of Worker Solidarity activists hold a rally in Dhaka on May 7, 2023 to mark ten years since the Rana Plaza building collapse that killed more than 1,130 people. © 2023 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP (Brussels) – European Union member states led by France and Germany are walking back on their commitment to protect human rights and the environment in global supply chains, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 23, 2025, member states agreed on a European Council position that, if it becomes law, would hollow out an EU directive on…


