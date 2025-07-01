Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy political party disbands citing ‘tremendous political pressure’

By Hong Kong Free Press
The League of Socialist Democrats joins the dozens of political parties, labor unions, and civil society groups that have disbanded since the security law was enacted.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
