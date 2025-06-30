Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aamir Khan’s big screen comeback, Sitaare Zameen Par, features an all-star neurodivergent cast – a Bollywood first

By Yanyan Hong, PhD Candidate in Communication, Media and Film Studies, University of Adelaide
Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus has been far from ordinary. Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) which translates to “stars on Earth”, is the first major Bollywood production to feature a mostly neurodivergent cast.

A remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, the story follows a mouthy, knuckle-headed basketball coach, Gulshan (Aamir Khan), who is put in charge of a team of players with intellectual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trauma is carried in your DNA. But science reveals a more complicated story
~ Understanding the ‘Slopocene’: how the failures of AI can reveal its inner workings
~ Sexy K-pop demons, a human lie detector and shearers on strike: what to watch in July
~ ‘My greatest handicap was the attitude of normal people.’ Alan Marshall’s artful polio memoir, I Can Jump Puddles, turns 70
~ We have drugs to manage HIV. So why are we spending millions looking for cures?
~ Trump’s worldview is causing a global shift of alliances – what does this mean for nations in the middle?
~ The rising rate of type 2 diabetes in young New Zealanders is becoming a health crisis
~ Budapest Pride 2025: A Record Crowd Stands Up for Democracy
~ Report reveals significant rise in civilian casualties and rights violations in Ukraine
~ Who’s the most American? Psychological studies show that many people are biased and think it’s a white English speaker
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter