Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trauma is carried in your DNA. But science reveals a more complicated story

By Tara-Lyn Camilleri, Postdoctoral researcher of transgenerational effects, Monash University
As war continues to rage in Gaza and Ukraine, there is concern about how the related trauma might be transmitted to future generations of people in those regions.

More generally, interest in the idea of transgenerational trauma has recently surged. For example, earlier this year, National Geographic magazine asked


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Aamir Khan’s big screen comeback, Sitaare Zameen Par, features an all-star neurodivergent cast – a Bollywood first
~ Understanding the ‘Slopocene’: how the failures of AI can reveal its inner workings
~ Sexy K-pop demons, a human lie detector and shearers on strike: what to watch in July
~ ‘My greatest handicap was the attitude of normal people.’ Alan Marshall’s artful polio memoir, I Can Jump Puddles, turns 70
~ We have drugs to manage HIV. So why are we spending millions looking for cures?
~ Trump’s worldview is causing a global shift of alliances – what does this mean for nations in the middle?
~ The rising rate of type 2 diabetes in young New Zealanders is becoming a health crisis
~ Budapest Pride 2025: A Record Crowd Stands Up for Democracy
~ Report reveals significant rise in civilian casualties and rights violations in Ukraine
~ Who’s the most American? Psychological studies show that many people are biased and think it’s a white English speaker
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter