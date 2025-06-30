Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sexy K-pop demons, a human lie detector and shearers on strike: what to watch in July

By John Mickel, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology
Michael Walsh, Associate Professor, Screen and Media, Flinders University
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
Susan Hopkins, Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy), University of the Sunshine Coast
Will Jeffery, Sessional Academic, Discipline of Film Studies, University of Sydney
One standout from this month’s list is Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, an awe-inspiring thriller that changed the film industry forever when it was released 50 years ago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
