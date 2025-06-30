Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s worldview is causing a global shift of alliances – what does this mean for nations in the middle?

By Dilnoza Ubaydullaeva, Lecturer in Government - National Security College, Australian National University
The US president wants separate spheres of influence dominated by the US, China and Russia. For small states, this new world order poses both risks and opportunities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Understanding the ‘Slopocene’: how the failures of AI can reveal its inner workings
~ Sexy K-pop demons, a human lie detector and shearers on strike: what to watch in July
~ ‘My greatest handicap was the attitude of normal people.’ Alan Marshall’s artful polio memoir, I Can Jump Puddles, turns 70
~ We have drugs to manage HIV. So why are we spending millions looking for cures?
~ The rising rate of type 2 diabetes in young New Zealanders is becoming a health crisis
~ Budapest Pride 2025: A Record Crowd Stands Up for Democracy
~ Report reveals significant rise in civilian casualties and rights violations in Ukraine
~ Who’s the most American? Psychological studies show that many people are biased and think it’s a white English speaker
~ ‘Completely unexpected’: Antarctic sea ice may be in terminal decline due to rising Southern Ocean salinity
~ I analyzed more than 100 extremist manifestos: Misogyny was the common thread
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter