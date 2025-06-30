Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Budapest Pride 2025: A Record Crowd Stands Up for Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People gather for the Pride March in Budapest, Hungary, on June 28, 2025. © 2025 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP Photo This weekend in Hungary’s capital Budapest, Human Rights Watch staff witnessed the city transform—if only for one brilliant afternoon—into a beacon of resistance. Budapest Pride was more than a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights; it was a clear and courageous stand for democracy, dignity, and the rule of law.This year’s Pride faced unprecedented legal and political obstacles. In March, Hungary’s parliament amended…


© Human Rights Watch -
