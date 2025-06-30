Jobless young South Africans often lose hope: new study proves the power of mentorship
By Lauren Graham, Professor at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg, University of Johannesburg
Ariane De Lannoy, Senior Researcher: Poverty and Inequality Initiative, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, University of Cape Town
More than a third of young South Africans are not in employment, education or training. This cohort of 3.4 million (37.1% of those aged 15–24) risks long-term joblessness. Discouragement – giving up looking for work – is also a risk, as the latest data show.
This has serious social and economic implications. Social and economic exclusion can lead to declining mental health, social drift, long-term dependence on grants and lost economic potential.
To help break this cycle,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 30, 2025