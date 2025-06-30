African women are key to fighting climate change – these are the green skills they will need
By Ogechi Adeola, Full Professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Administration and Human Resources, University of Kigali
Innocent Ngare, Adjunct Lecturer in Environmental Sciences & Education, Kenyatta University
Olaniyi Evans, Senior Lecturer, Pan Atlantic University
There’s a long list of green skills that women across Africa need so that they can get jobs and start businesses that help the world adapt to climate change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 30, 2025