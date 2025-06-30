Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African women are key to fighting climate change – these are the green skills they will need

By Ogechi Adeola, Full Professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Administration and Human Resources, University of Kigali
Innocent Ngare, Adjunct Lecturer in Environmental Sciences & Education, Kenyatta University
Olaniyi Evans, Senior Lecturer, Pan Atlantic University
There’s a long list of green skills that women across Africa need so that they can get jobs and start businesses that help the world adapt to climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Row over damage to Iran’s nuclear programme raises questions about intelligence
~ DRC and Rwanda sign a US-brokered peace deal: what are the chances of its success?
~ Jobless young South Africans often lose hope: new study proves the power of mentorship
~ How tennis takes a toll: the leg and foot injuries players need to watch out for
~ Canada Day: How Canadian nationalism is evolving with the times — and will continue to do so
~ How social media is changing the game for athletes
~ New special tribunal for Ukraine will pave the way for holding Russian leaders to account for the invasion
~ Class and masculinity are connected – when industry changes, so does what it means to ‘be a man’
~ How the UK became dependent on asylum hotels
~ Oasis are on the road again. But has the ticket scandal spelled the end of dynamic pricing?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter