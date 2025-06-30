Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oasis are on the road again. But has the ticket scandal spelled the end of dynamic pricing?

By Jonathan Fry, Lecturer in Business and Management, Aberystwyth University
When the Oasis reunion tour was announced last summer, there was a scramble to get hold of tickets. Very quickly, there followed another scramble – to understand a phenomenon known as “dynamic pricing”. This is the practice of pricing one product or service differently for different customers. Prices are adjusted according to supply and demand and can also be determined by things like the timing of the purchase.

But last summer, this seemingly opaque pricing structure left many fans angry, confused and lashing…The Conversation


© The Conversation
