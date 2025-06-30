Tolerance.ca
Your summer burn survival guide: from sunburn to BBQ mishaps

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Summertime and the living is easy, fish are jumping – and the UK’s appetite for barbecues has left supermarket shelves stripped of burgers and sausages.

Unfortunately, this BBQ frenzy has already claimed its first casualties, at least in my friendship circle. Over the weekend, a mate of mine, fuelled by Echo Falls Rosé, managed to burn his forearm on the grill rack while flipping burgers. Thankfully, several medically trained friends were on hand to douse the burn with cold water and administer first…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
