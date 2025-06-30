Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vincentian-Canadian writer Chanel Sutherland, winner of the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, says stories help acknowledge shared humanity

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Her winning entry, set in the hold of a slave ship, explores how enslaved Africans – even as they figure out to how survive – reclaim their identity by sharing their stories.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
