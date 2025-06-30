Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Arrest Putin if He Visits Brazil

By Human Rights Watch
Emergency services work at the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka Federal prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro should ask a court to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin of Russia if he visits Brazil for the summit meeting on July 6 and 7, 2025 of BRICS, the Broad Democratic Front for Human Rights, a Brazilian organization, Truth Hounds, an Ukrainian organization, and Human Rights Watch, an international organization, said today. BRICS is a group of nations, including Brazil and Russia,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
