Air quality isn’t just bad in cities – here’s why and how we’re tracking pollution from upland fires

By Rebecca Brownlow, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Science, Sheffield Hallam University
James Heydon, Assistant Professor, Environmental Criminology, University of Nottingham
Maria Val Martin, UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, Atmospheric Sciences, University of Sheffield
Early one October afternoon in 2023, thick grey smoke drifted across Sheffield’s western skyline. As much of the city became blanketed, residents turned to social media to complain about “bonfire smoke”, while others were forced to leave the city due to breathing difficulties.

However, this smoke did not originate within the city. It was drifting in from the Peak District, more than nine miles away, where controlled…The Conversation


