Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Universities in every state care for congressional papers that document US political history − federal cuts put their work at risk

By Katherine Gregory, Assistant Professor, University Libraries, Mississippi State University
Libraries and archives at universities across the nation catalog and steward the donated papers of members of Congress. But that historically significant work is now in jeopardy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Row over damage to Iran’s nuclear programme raises questions about intelligence
~ DRC and Rwanda sign a US-brokered peace deal: what are the chances of its success?
~ Jobless young South Africans often lose hope: new study proves the power of mentorship
~ African women are key to fighting climate change – these are the green skills they will need
~ How tennis takes a toll: the leg and foot injuries players need to watch out for
~ Canada Day: How Canadian nationalism is evolving with the times — and will continue to do so
~ How social media is changing the game for athletes
~ New special tribunal for Ukraine will pave the way for holding Russian leaders to account for the invasion
~ Class and masculinity are connected – when industry changes, so does what it means to ‘be a man’
~ How the UK became dependent on asylum hotels
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter