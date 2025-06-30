Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men traded wares – but women traded knowledge: what a new archaeological study tells us about PNG sea trade

By Robert Skelly, Archaeologist, Monash University
Barbara Etschmann, Research Officer, School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, Monash University
Chris Urwin, Australian Research Council DECRA Research Fellow, Monash University
Joël Brugger, Professor of Synchrotron Geosciences, Monash University
Teppsy Beni, PhD Candidate (Archaeology), School of Humanities and Communication, University of Southern Queensland
Archaeologists once assumed that men were responsible for seafaring trade in Papua New Guinea. New research shows how women played a fundamental role.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
