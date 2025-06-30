Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you have Bitcoin? Be aware of the tax consequences of selling your investment

By Christina Allen, Senior lecturer, Curtin University
Richard Krever, Professor of Tax Law, The University of Western Australia
Bitcoin is ubiquitous. It is impossible to open a social media stream or news source without encountering yet another mention of the topic. Many Australians have invested, hoping for a good return.

But they may not have considered the tax consequences of their investments. So some might be in for an unexpected surprise.

The tax implications of Bitcoin ownership and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum largely turns on how seriously an investor pursues and manages…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
