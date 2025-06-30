Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s how First Nations landholders can share the benefits of the NSW energy transition

By Heidi Norman, Professor of Australian and Aboriginal history, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, Convenor: Indigenous Land & Justice Research Group, UNSW Sydney
Saori Miyake, Senior Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Sarah Niklas, Senior Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Therese Apolonio, Research Co-ordinator, Indigenous Land and Justice, UNSW Sydney
A new report identifies opportunities for the 121 Local Aboriginal Land Councils in NSW to partner with renewable developers and build projects on their own land.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s university system is ‘battered’ and ‘broken’ – a new book surveys the wreckage and offers some solutions
~ My shins hurt after running. Could it be shin splints?
~ ‘I’m just exhausted’: sexual harassment at work is still rife. These new laws would help
~ Warmer seas are fuelling the dangerous ‘weather bomb’ about to hit NSW
~ From whispers to bold stitches as Ivorian artist Joana Choumali explores identity and peace
~ Russia: Rising Toll of LGBT ‘Extremism’ Designation
~ Occupational therapists tackle obstacles in the home, from support to cook a meal, to navigating public transport
~ Hong Kong: National Security Law analysis shows vast majority unjustly arrested
~ Why are the Sustainable Development Goals way off track?
~ Men traded wares – but women traded knowledge: what a new archaeological study tells us about PNG sea trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter