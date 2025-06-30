Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Rising Toll of LGBT ‘Extremism’ Designation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A law enforcement officer stands guard during the LGBT community rally "X St.Petersburg Pride" in Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 3, 2019.  © 2019 REUTERS/Anton Vaganov Russian courts have issued over 100 convictions for “extremism” for participating in the “International LGBT Movement” or displaying its alleged symbols.Russian authorities weaponize and misuse the justice system as a tool in their draconian crusade to enforce “traditional values” and marginalize and censor LGBT people.Russia’s international interlocutors should call on the Kremlin to end its…


