Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Men traded wares – but women traded knowledge: what a new archeological study tells us about PNG sea trade

By Robert Skelly, Archaeologist, Monash University
Barbara Etschmann, Research Officer, School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, Monash University
Chris Urwin, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Monash University
Joël Brugger, Professor of Synchrotron Geosciences, Monash University
Teppsy Beni, PhD Candidate (Archaeology), School of Humanities and Communication, University of Southern Queensland
Archaeologists once assumed that men were responsible for seafaring trade in Papua New Guinea. New research shows how women played a fundamental role.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
