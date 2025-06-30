Men traded wares – but women traded knowledge: what a new archeological study tells us about PNG sea trade
By Robert Skelly, Archaeologist, Monash University
Barbara Etschmann, Research Officer, School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, Monash University
Chris Urwin, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Monash University
Joël Brugger, Professor of Synchrotron Geosciences, Monash University
Teppsy Beni, PhD Candidate (Archaeology), School of Humanities and Communication, University of Southern Queensland
Archaeologists once assumed that men were responsible for seafaring trade in Papua New Guinea. New research shows how women played a fundamental role.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 29, 2025