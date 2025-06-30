Tolerance.ca
On her new album, Lorde creates pop at its purest – performative, playful and alive to paradox

By Rosemary Overell, Senior Lecturer in Communication Studies, University of Otago
Lorde’s Virgin explores the nature and meaning of value in a pop culture where vulnerability, realness and being ‘raw’ are all part of the brand.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
