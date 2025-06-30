Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s cutest mammal is now Australia’s cutest three mammals

By Cameron Dodd, PhD Student in Evolutionary Biology and Taxonomy, The University of Western Australia
Andrew M. Baker, Associate Professor in Ecology and Environmental Science, Queensland University of Technology
Kenny Travouillon, Curator of Mammals, Western Australian Museum
Linette Umbrello, Research associate, Western Australian Museum
Renee Catullo, Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences , The University of Western Australia
Australia is home to more than 60 species of carnivorous marsupials in the family Dasyuridae. Almost a quarter of those have only been scientifically recognised in the past 25 years.

Other than the iconic Tasmanian devil, chances are most of these small, fascinating species have slipped under your radar. One of the rarest and most elusive is the kultarr (Antechinomys…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
