Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cities are heating up the planet – how they can do more to fight climate change

By Anna Hurlimann, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Sareh Moosavi, Lecturer in Environmental Planning and Design, The University of Melbourne
A new study involving more than 150 industry experts identifies how to turn ‘good intentions’ on emissions into better ways to design, build and maintain our cities.The Conversation


© The Conversation
