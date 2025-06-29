Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Building a ‘Patriots Only’ Hong Kong

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A flag raising ceremony on National Security Education Day at a secondary school in Hong Kong, China, April 15, 2021. © 2021 Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via AP Photo China’s government has erased Hong Kong’s freedoms since imposing the draconian National Security Law on June 30, 2020.The Chinese government has largely dismantled freedoms of expression, association and assembly, free and fair elections, fair trial rights and judicial independence, and ended the city’s semi-democracy.Other governments should press the Chinese government to end its repressive policies in Hong…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
