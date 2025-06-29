Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could we live with a nuclear-armed Iran? Reluctantly, yes

By Benjamin Zala, Senior Lecturer, Politics & International Relations, Monash University
As the ceasefire between Israel and Iran seems to be holding for now, it is important to reflect on whether this whole episode was worth the risks.

Wider escalation was (and remains) possible, and we do not know whether Iran will seek a nuclear weapon with renewed vigour in the future.

So, could we live with a nuclear-armed Iran, if it does indeed continue to pursue a bomb?

Is an Iranian bomb an existential threat?


The conventional wisdom, at least in the Western world, is that an Iranian nuclear weapon would pose an existential threat to Israel,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ cities are getting hotter: 5 things councils can do now to keep us cooler when summer comes
~ Mr Smith or Gary? Why some teachers ask students to call them by their first name
~ Scientists look to black holes to know exactly where we are in the Universe. But phones and wifi are blocking the view
~ Murdoch’s News Corp has moved into the mortgage business. Where are the regulators?
~ How to reform the NDIS and better support disabled people who don’t qualify for it
~ Why centuries-old astrology and tarot cards still appeal to us
~ Plankton can investigate crime, affect the climate and influence science
~ Gen Z is struggling to find work: 4 strategies to move forward
~ Survey: Only four per cent of Canadians give schools an ‘A’ on climate education – students deserve better
~ Battery swapping stations powered by solar and wind: we show how this could work for electric vehicles in South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter