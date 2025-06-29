Plankton can investigate crime, affect the climate and influence science
By Beatrix Beisner, Professor, Aquatic ecology; Groupe de recherche interuniversitaire en limnologie (GRIL), Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Maria Grigoratou, Executive Secretary, European Polar Board, Umeå University
Sakina-Dorothée Ayata, Maîtresse de conférences en écologie marine, Sorbonne Université
Susanne Menden-Deuer, Professor of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island
Not much attention is paid to plankton because these creatures are usually hidden from sight. They are mostly microscopic in size and live in aquatic environments, but human lives are intricately connected with plankton.
The etymology of “plankton” originates from the ancient Greek word for “drifter.” Plankton refers to all organisms suspended in all types of waters (oceans, lakes, rivers and even groundwaters), including viruses, bacteria,…
