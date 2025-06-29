Tolerance.ca
Survey: Only four per cent of Canadians give schools an ‘A’ on climate education – students deserve better

By Karen S. Acton, Assistant Professor, Educational Leadership and Policy, OISE, University of Toronto
A strong majority of Canadians believe climate change should be a priority in education, but teachers and students lack the necessary tools and support to effectively incorporate it into classrooms.The Conversation


