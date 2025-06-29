Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Battery swapping stations powered by solar and wind: we show how this could work for electric vehicles in South Africa

By Lumbumba Taty-Etienne Nyamayoka, Researcher and PhD candidate: Future Electrical Energy Technology (FEET) Research Group (School of Electrical and Information Engineering), University of the Witwatersrand
Electric vehicles are expensive and yet to take off in South Africa. Wind and solar powered battery swapping stations could help motorists make the switch.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zanzibar’s baobab trees used to be a valued part of society – drone images help prove it
~ Bangladesh struggles to balance reform efforts and calls for elections after the revolution
~ The Lady Myanmar’s generals can’t defeat
~ Hausa replaces French as the official language of Niger, in a bold assertion of sovereignty
~ Iran emerged weakened and vulnerable after war with Israel − and that could mean trouble for country’s ethnic minorities
~ How does Marburg virus spread between species? Young Ugandan scientist’s photos give important clues
~ Love summer but hate winter? Here’s why your mood shifts so much with the seasons
~ The Waldorf Astoria: what the history of this legendary hotel says about today’s crisis of the American establishment
~ In the '80s, some Yugoslav rockers made songs about homosexual love
~ Syria: UN commission hails recent action to address past violations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter