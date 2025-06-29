Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zanzibar’s baobab trees used to be a valued part of society – drone images help prove it

By Wolfgang Alders, Archaeologist, Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, New York University
New research has found that Swahili societies in Zanzibar landscaped baobab trees into their settlements 1,000 years ago, and continue caring for the trees today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
