Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Lady Myanmar’s generals can’t defeat

By The Irrawaddy
"She remains the single figure Myanmar’s military leaders fear most. No other politician has faced such repeated arrests, violent attacks, and cruel persecution as her. She is their ultimate enemy."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
