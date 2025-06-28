Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Hausa replaces French as the official language of Niger, in a bold assertion of sovereignty

By Jean-Christophe Brunet
As of March 2025, Hausa, which is spoken by almost 50 percent of the population, has been named the official language of Niger, replacing French, which was imposed during the colonial period.


