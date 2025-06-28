Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran emerged weakened and vulnerable after war with Israel − and that could mean trouble for country’s ethnic minorities

By Shukriya Bradost, Ph.D. Student of Planning, Governance and Globalization, Virginia Tech
The 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel in June 2025 may not have escalated into a full-scale regional war, but it marks a potentially critical turning point in Iran’s internal political landscape.

Though the Islamic Republic has entered into direct…





