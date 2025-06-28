Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: UN commission hails recent action to address past violations

The interim authorities in Syria have taken important steps in recent weeks to address past violations, the Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the country said on Friday in an update to  the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UAE: 24 Defendants Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
~ RFK Junior is stoking fears about vaccine safety. Here’s why he’s wrong – and the impact it could have
~ Supreme Court upholds childproofing porn sites
~ Myanmar human rights crisis deepens as aid collapses, attacks intensify
~ Sudan: ‘Fighting shows no signs of abating,’ senior UN official tells Security Council
~ What the Supreme Court ruling against ‘universal injunctions’ means for court challenges to presidential actions
~ Neighbors come together to defend urban trees in Caracas, Venezuela
~ Georgia: Crackdown on government critics deepens as another opposition politician is jailed
~ The UK’s plan to genetically test all newborns sounds smart – until it creates patients who aren’t sick
~ What a 19th-century atlas teaches me about marine ecosystems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter