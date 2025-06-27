Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court upholds childproofing porn sites

By Meg Leta Jones, Associate Professor of Technology Law & Policy, Georgetown University
Kids face risks online, but whether and how the law can protect them is a thorny issue. The Supreme Court weighed in to say states can try with age-gating – essentially requiring ID at the online door.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UAE: 24 Defendants Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
~ RFK Junior is stoking fears about vaccine safety. Here’s why he’s wrong – and the impact it could have
~ Myanmar human rights crisis deepens as aid collapses, attacks intensify
~ Sudan: ‘Fighting shows no signs of abating,’ senior UN official tells Security Council
~ What the Supreme Court ruling against ‘universal injunctions’ means for court challenges to presidential actions
~ Neighbors come together to defend urban trees in Caracas, Venezuela
~ Georgia: Crackdown on government critics deepens as another opposition politician is jailed
~ The UK’s plan to genetically test all newborns sounds smart – until it creates patients who aren’t sick
~ What a 19th-century atlas teaches me about marine ecosystems
~ The psychology of debt in Squid Game – and what your love or hatred of the show means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter