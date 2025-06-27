Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Supreme Court ruling against ‘universal injunctions’ means for court challenges to presidential actions

By Cassandra Burke Robertson, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Professional Ethics, Case Western Reserve University
The Supreme Court just made it harder for judges to block presidential policies nationwide, but lawmakers hold the key to changing that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar human rights crisis deepens as aid collapses, attacks intensify
~ Sudan: ‘Fighting shows no signs of abating,’ senior UN official tells Security Council
~ Neighbors come together to defend urban trees in Caracas, Venezuela
~ Georgia: Crackdown on government critics deepens as another opposition politician is jailed
~ The UK’s plan to genetically test all newborns sounds smart – until it creates patients who aren’t sick
~ What a 19th-century atlas teaches me about marine ecosystems
~ The psychology of debt in Squid Game – and what your love or hatred of the show means
~ The UK has published a ten-year industrial strategy to boost key sectors of the economy – here’s what the experts think
~ Climate, conflict and energy security – our research shows how the EU’s industrial policy must change to face this polycrisis
~ Why experts expect Russian interference in upcoming election on Ukraine’s borders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter