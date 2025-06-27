Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Crackdown on government critics deepens as another opposition politician is jailed

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the jailing of yet another Georgian opposition figure, former lawmaker Giorgi (Givi) Targamadze, to seven months in prison for refusing to recognize the parliament’s legitimacy and appear before a parliamentary investigative committee, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Summoning opposition figures before a parliamentary commission and […] The post Georgia: Crackdown on government critics deepens as another opposition politician is jailed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
