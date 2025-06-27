Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s plan to genetically test all newborns sounds smart – until it creates patients who aren’t sick

By Luca Stroppa, Postdoctoral fellow ("borsista di ricerca) at the University of Turin, former Postdoctoral Fellow on the project "Early Diagnosis - Handling Knowing", University of St Andrews
Emilia Wilson, Lecturer in philosophy, School of English, Communication and Philosophy, Cardiff University
By 2030, every baby born in the UK could have their entire genome sequenced under a new NHS initiative to “predict and prevent illness”. This would dramatically expand the current heel-prick test, which checks for nine rare genetic conditions, into a far more extensive screen of hundreds of potential risks.

On the surface, the idea sounds like an obvious win for public health: spot problems…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
