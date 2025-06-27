The UK has published a ten-year industrial strategy to boost key sectors of the economy – here’s what the experts think
By Michael A. Lewis, Professor of Operations and Supply Management, University of Bath
Bernard Hay, Head of Policy at the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, Newcastle University
Doug Specht, Reader in Cultural Geography and Communication, University of Westminster
Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
Sarah Hall, Professor of Economic Geography, University of Cambridge
The UK government has published a ten-year strategy outlining how it aims to boost productivity and innovation across eight key sectors of the economy. From the future of AI to energy security and net zero, it’s a broad and ambitious plan. Our experts assess what it tells us about how the UK economy – and the jobs it offers – could look in future.
Nuclear placed firmly in the centre of the UK’s low-carbon future
Doug Specht, Reader…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 27, 2025