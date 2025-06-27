Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate, conflict and energy security – our research shows how the EU’s industrial policy must change to face this polycrisis

By Richard Bärnthaler, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Ecological Economics, University of Leeds
Jason Hickel, Professor at the Institute for Environmental Science and Technology, Autonomous University of Barcelona
Industrial policy is back – it’s currently central to the agendas of both the EU and the UK. This resurgence comes amid a polycrisis marked by climate breakdown, social inequality, energy insecurity and geopolitical instability. And it reflects a wider shift. Governments across G20 countries are stepping in more actively to shape…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
