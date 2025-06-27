Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China is constructing a new hero cult – here’s why that matters

By Vincent K.L. Chang, Assistant Professor of the History and International Relations of Modern China, Leiden University
A tour guide competition was held in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late May. This was not some fun contest. According to Chinese state media, it was a carefully conceived effort to “attract and cultivate a group of politically firm and professionally skilled storytellers of heroes and martyrs in the new era”.

It symbolises the ambitious and far-reaching campaign launched by the Chinese state to revive the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The UK’s plan to genetically test all newborns sounds smart – until it creates patients who aren’t sick
~ What a 19th-century atlas teaches me about marine ecosystems
~ The psychology of debt in Squid Game – and what your love or hatred of the show means
~ The UK has published a ten-year industrial strategy to boost key sectors of the economy – here’s what the experts think
~ Climate, conflict and energy security – our research shows how the EU’s industrial policy must change to face this polycrisis
~ Why experts expect Russian interference in upcoming election on Ukraine’s borders
~ Five surprising facts about AI chatbots that can help you make better use of them
~ In Taiwan, Atayal language digital activist Pasang Teru: ’Small, consistent efforts will lead to change‘
~ Gaza: Health system crumbles amid growing desperation over food, fuel
~ Scandinavia has its own dark history of assimilating Indigenous people, and churches played a role – but are apologizing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter