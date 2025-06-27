Cyberattacks shake voters’ trust in elections, regardless of party
By Ryan Shandler, Professor of Cybersecurity and International Relations, Georgia Institute of Technology
Anthony J. DeMattee, Data Scientist and Adjunct Instructor, Emory University
Bruce Schneier, Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
A study found that viewing news of a cyberattack lowered voter trust in election integrity – even when the voter’s candidate won and even if the attack wasn’t on voting systems.
