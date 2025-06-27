Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour’s disability cuts rebellion: a former government whip asks, how did Keir Starmer not see this coming?

By Tony McNulty, Lecturer/Teaching Fellow, British Politics and Public Policy, Queen Mary University of London
The government has been forced into another u-turn to see off a rebellion. But it really shouldn’t have come to this.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Health system crumbles amid growing desperation over food, fuel
~ Scandinavia has its own dark history of assimilating Indigenous people, and churches played a role – but are apologizing
~ Jews were barred from Spain’s New World colonies − but that didn’t stop Jewish and converso writers from describing the Americas
~ Cyberattacks shake voters’ trust in elections, regardless of party
~ Why energy markets fluctuate during an international crisis
~ How Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City mayoral primary could ripple across the country
~ What Trump’s budget proposal says about his environmental values
~ Michelin Guide scrutiny could boost Philly tourism, but will it stifle chefs’ freedom to experiment and innovate?
~ What Danish climate migration drama, Families Like Ours, gets wrong about rising sea levels
~ Back to the Future at 40: the trilogy has never been remade – let’s hope that doesn’t change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter