Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could the first images from the Vera Rubin telescope change how we view space for good?

By Professor Manda Banerji, Professor of Astrophysics, School of Physics & Astronomy, University of Southampton
Dr Phil Wiseman, Research Fellow, Astronomy, University of Southampton
We are entering a new era of cosmic exploration. The new Vera C Rubin Observatory in Chile will transform astronomy with its extraordinary ability to map the universe in breathtaking detail. It is set to reveal secrets previously beyond our grasp. Here, we delve into the first images taken by Rubin’s telescope and what they are already showing us.

These images vividly showcase the unprecedented power that Rubin will use to revolutionise astronomy and our understanding of the Universe. Rubin is truly transformative, thanks to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Health system crumbles amid growing desperation over food, fuel
~ Scandinavia has its own dark history of assimilating Indigenous people, and churches played a role – but are apologizing
~ Jews were barred from Spain’s New World colonies − but that didn’t stop Jewish and converso writers from describing the Americas
~ Cyberattacks shake voters’ trust in elections, regardless of party
~ Why energy markets fluctuate during an international crisis
~ How Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City mayoral primary could ripple across the country
~ What Trump’s budget proposal says about his environmental values
~ Michelin Guide scrutiny could boost Philly tourism, but will it stifle chefs’ freedom to experiment and innovate?
~ What Danish climate migration drama, Families Like Ours, gets wrong about rising sea levels
~ Back to the Future at 40: the trilogy has never been remade – let’s hope that doesn’t change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter