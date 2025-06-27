Tolerance.ca
The UK’s plan to genetically test all newborns sounds smart — until it creates patients who aren’t sick

By Luca Stroppa, Postdoctoral Fellow on the project "Early Diagnosis - Handling Knowing", University of St Andrews
Emilia Wilson, Lecturer in philosophy, School of English, Communication and Philosophy, Cardiff University
By 2030, every baby born in the UK could have their entire genome sequenced under a new NHS initiative to “predict and prevent illness”. This would dramatically expand the current heel-prick test, which checks for nine rare genetic conditions, into a far more extensive screen of hundreds of potential risks.

On the surface, the idea sounds like an obvious win for public health: spot problems…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
