Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Cruel execution a stain on country’s human rights record

By Amnesty International
In response to today’s execution in Japan of a man convicted of the murder of nine people, Chiara Sangiorgio, Death Penalty Advisor at Amnesty International, said: “The execution of Takahiro Shiraishi – the first in Japan in nearly three years – is the latest callous attack on the right to life in Japan and a […] The post Japan: Cruel execution a stain on country’s human rights record appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: “World is watching” as tens of thousands prepare to march in defiance of attempted ban on Budapest Pride
~ The sentencing of Cassius Turvey’s killers shows courts still struggle to deal with racism
~ Poland, divided between Trump and the EU
~ Kyrgyzstan: Parliament Weakens Torture Protection, Media Freedom
~ Mommy dearest? Molly Jong-Fast’s blistering memoir of her ‘always performing’ mother Erica is hilarious and moving
~ Celebrities, blue jeans and couture: how Anna Wintour changed fashion over 37 years at Vogue
~ 1 in 3 Tuvaluans is bidding for a new ‘climate visa’ to Australia – here’s why everyone may ultimately end up applying
~ Africa’s development banks are being undermined: the continent will pay the price
~ El Salvador: Police Officers Speak Out About Abuses
~ Ecuador: Public Integrity Law Endangers Children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter