Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: “World is watching” as tens of thousands prepare to march in defiance of attempted ban on Budapest Pride

By Amnesty International
Authorities must ensure people's right to protest is protected, as is their ability to take part safely in Saturday's Budapest Pride, free from intimidation, harassment or violence, said Amnesty International ahead of tomorrow's 30th anniversary Budapest Pride March, which has been banned by the police.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
