Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland, divided between Trump and the EU

By Jacques Rupnik, Directeur de recherche émérite, Centre de recherches internationales (CERI), Sciences Po
With the new Polish president, nationalist Karol Nawrocki, European Trump supporters, led by Viktor Orbán, have gained an additional ally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The sentencing of Cassius Turvey’s killers shows courts still struggle to deal with racism
~ Kyrgyzstan: Parliament Weakens Torture Protection, Media Freedom
~ Mommy dearest? Molly Jong-Fast’s blistering memoir of her ‘always performing’ mother Erica is hilarious and moving
~ Celebrities, blue jeans and couture: how Anna Wintour changed fashion over 37 years at Vogue
~ 1 in 3 Tuvaluans is bidding for a new ‘climate visa’ to Australia – here’s why everyone may ultimately end up applying
~ Africa’s development banks are being undermined: the continent will pay the price
~ El Salvador: Police Officers Speak Out About Abuses
~ Ecuador: Public Integrity Law Endangers Children
~ Podcast: Ameya on feeling othered by her own country
~ A strange bright burst in space baffled astronomers for more than a year. Now, they’ve solved the mystery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter