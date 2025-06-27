Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mommy dearest? Molly Jong-Fast’s blistering memoir of her ‘always performing’ mother Erica is hilarious and moving

By Jane Messer, Visiting Fellow, Centre for Cultural and Creative Research, University of Canberra, University of Canberra
Don’t, whatever you do, parent like Erica Jong. Her daughter’s memoir of the ‘worst year’ of her life is fiercely loving – but she’s horrified at how she was raised.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Celebrities, blue jeans and couture: how Anna Wintour changed fashion over 37 years at Vogue
~ 1 in 3 Tuvaluans is bidding for a new ‘climate visa’ to Australia – here’s why everyone may ultimately end up applying
~ Africa’s development banks are being undermined: the continent will pay the price
~ El Salvador: Police Officers Speak Out About Abuses
~ Ecuador: Public Integrity Law Endangers Children
~ Podcast: Ameya on feeling othered by her own country
~ A strange bright burst in space baffled astronomers for more than a year. Now, they’ve solved the mystery
~ Philippines: Trans Rights Activist Murdered
~ Kenya: Hold Authorities Accountable for Protesters’ Deaths
~ 1 in 5 community footy umpires have been assaulted, while others cop death threats: new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter