Celebrities, blue jeans and couture: how Anna Wintour changed fashion over 37 years at Vogue
By Jye Marshall, Lecturer, Fashion Design, School of Design and Architecture, Swinburne University of Technology
Rachel Lamarche-Beauchesne, Senior Lecturer in Fashion Enterprise, Torrens University Australia
Wintour’s legacy at Vogue involved elevating fashion from a frivolous runway to a powerful industry which is not scared to make a statement.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 27, 2025