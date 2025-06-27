Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 3 Tuvaluans is bidding for a new ‘climate visa’ to Australia – here’s why everyone may ultimately end up applying

By Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
The rush for ‘climate visas’ to escape Tuvalu shows the extraordinary need for schemes that enable people to migrate in a warmer world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mommy dearest? Molly Jong-Fast’s blistering memoir of her ‘always performing’ mother Erica is hilarious and moving
~ Celebrities, blue jeans and couture: how Anna Wintour changed fashion over 37 years at Vogue
~ Africa’s development banks are being undermined: the continent will pay the price
~ El Salvador: Police Officers Speak Out About Abuses
~ Ecuador: Public Integrity Law Endangers Children
~ Podcast: Ameya on feeling othered by her own country
~ A strange bright burst in space baffled astronomers for more than a year. Now, they’ve solved the mystery
~ Philippines: Trans Rights Activist Murdered
~ Kenya: Hold Authorities Accountable for Protesters’ Deaths
~ 1 in 5 community footy umpires have been assaulted, while others cop death threats: new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter